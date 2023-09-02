California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 110 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $175.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $205.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $860,084.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,084 shares in the company, valued at $18,654,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on UFPT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

