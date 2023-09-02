California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,345 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $143.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.20 million. Analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

