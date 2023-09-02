California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 926 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in eXp World by 105.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 103,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in eXp World by 90.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 52.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in eXp World by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in eXp World during the first quarter valued at $953,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.68 and a beta of 2.73.

eXp World Increases Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). eXp World had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 400.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 43,750 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $1,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 43,750 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $1,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $9,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,534,338 shares in the company, valued at $804,104,783.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,144,889 shares of company stock worth $24,610,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on eXp World in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

eXp World Company Profile



eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

