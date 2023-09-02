California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,544,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRDO opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.47 and a beta of 1.99. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $633,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 280,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 65,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,168,214.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,086,221 shares in the company, valued at $72,489,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $633,155.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 280,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,994,397 shares of company stock worth $34,179,328 over the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

