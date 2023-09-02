CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,460,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRE. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $21.56.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

