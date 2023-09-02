Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Bank of America

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTLT. Barclays raised their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE CTLT opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 228.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $97.54.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

