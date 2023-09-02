Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 89,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

