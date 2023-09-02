Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.56. Cohu has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Cohu had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cohu by 1,415.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 834,385 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,077,000 after acquiring an additional 502,937 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,914,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth $10,112,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

