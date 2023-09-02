Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,647 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $143.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

