Community Bank of Raymore Sells 252 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $328.66 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.