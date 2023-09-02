Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 409,213 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.81 million, a PE ratio of 104.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 565.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

