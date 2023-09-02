CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) and Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Head-To-Head Contrast

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) and Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Icade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth -2.55% -0.52% -0.25% Icade N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Icade shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $96.41 million 4.14 $3.16 million ($0.31) -56.77 Icade N/A N/A N/A $1.22 28.56

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Icade’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CTO Realty Growth has higher revenue and earnings than Icade. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Icade pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. CTO Realty Growth pays out -490.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Icade pays out 300.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CTO Realty Growth and Icade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 1 4 0 2.80 Icade 2 3 1 0 1.83

CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.16%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Icade.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Icade on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

About Icade

(Get Free Report)

As a commercial property investor (portfolio worth EUR 7.7bn on a full consolidation basis as of 06/30/2023) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2022 economic revenue of EUR 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work. In collaboration with its stakeholders, Icade has made low carbon a strategic priority in order to reinvent real estate and create cities that are healthier, happier and more hospitable. Icade is a key player in Greater Paris and major French cities. It is listed as a "SIIC" on Euronext Paris and its leading shareholder is the Caisse des Depots group.

