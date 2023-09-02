Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $2,100,275.80 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 22,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,100,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,658,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,570,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Matthew Jacobson sold 19,645 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $1,770,407.40.

On Monday, August 14th, Matthew Jacobson sold 29,502 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,657,835.18.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Matthew Jacobson sold 40,800 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $3,932,304.00.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $97.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $86.62. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.88, a PEG ratio of 1,581.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Citigroup dropped their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.45.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

