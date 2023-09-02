Decisive Dividend Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Decisive Dividend in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Decisive Dividend’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Decisive Dividend’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Shares of DE opened at C$8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Decisive Dividend has a 1-year low of C$4.03 and a 1-year high of C$9.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.85.

Decisive Dividend ( CVE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.10 million. Decisive Dividend had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

In related news, Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$38,250.00. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

