Desjardins Weighs in on National Bank of Canada’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.70. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.08 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C($0.02). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.8 %

NA opened at C$94.88 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.16 and a 12-month high of C$104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$99.26.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.82%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.