Desjardins Weighs in on National Bank of Canada’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.70. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.08 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C($0.02). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter.
National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.8 %
NA opened at C$94.88 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.16 and a 12-month high of C$104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$99.26.
National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.82%.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
