DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 0.9 %

DBRG opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.48 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.01%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

