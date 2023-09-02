Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $12.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.56. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

