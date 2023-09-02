Dover Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average is $144.88. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.