Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Stake Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 918,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130,208 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9.0% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 25,472,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,930 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,501,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 443,434 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 15.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 464,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EGO opened at $9.56 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $229.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.