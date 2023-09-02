Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $11.82 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18,209 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average of $116.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.