Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.24. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$65.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$64.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.46. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$61.46 and a 1-year high of C$74.41. The company has a market cap of C$78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.