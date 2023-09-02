Excalibur Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,874,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.22. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

