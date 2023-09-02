Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) EVP Edward T. Archer Sells 10,358 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $160.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.57. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.14. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.88.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.