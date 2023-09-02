Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) EVP Edward T. Archer Sells 10,358 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Fabrinet stock opened at $160.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.57. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.14. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.88.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
