Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.36.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Stock Down 1.5 %

Five Below stock opened at $169.30 on Thursday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Five Below by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Five Below by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.