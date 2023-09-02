Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,017,000 after buying an additional 25,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,154,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of FDP opened at $26.51 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fresh Del Monte Produce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $170,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at $394,565.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $367,196. Insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.