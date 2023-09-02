FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal Issued By Cormark (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $11.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.39. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $13.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$133.58.

BMO opened at C$117.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$120.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$111.18 and a 1 year high of C$137.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.57%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

