FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL) Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Volatus Aerospace in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Volatus Aerospace’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Shares of CVE VOL opened at C$0.21 on Friday. Volatus Aerospace has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Volatus Aerospace ( CVE:VOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). Volatus Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The company had revenue of C$8.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.50 million.

Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.

