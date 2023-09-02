FY2023 EPS Estimates for RingCentral, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RingCentral in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for RingCentral’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.52.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.04 million.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,662,820.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,083 in the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in RingCentral by 17.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in RingCentral by 22.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

