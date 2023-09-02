FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Lifted by Desjardins (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, August 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.95. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CSFB upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.33.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$65.48 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$61.46 and a 12 month high of C$74.41. The stock has a market cap of C$78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

