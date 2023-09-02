Good Life Advisors LLC Has $26.89 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $189.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average is $173.22. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

