Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $143.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $899,606.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

