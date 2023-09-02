Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Green Plains by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.20 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $857.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.89 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

