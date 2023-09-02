Guardian Investment Management Acquires 7,250 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,115 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.3% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $328.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

