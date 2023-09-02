Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 753,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 89,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 151,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.