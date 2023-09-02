Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Performance

Hawkins stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $63.21.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial upgraded Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HWKN

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.