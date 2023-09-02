Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ichor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 4.25. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $185.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

