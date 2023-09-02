Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
IMKTA opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $102.99.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.96%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 53.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
