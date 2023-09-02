iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iRobot were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,394,000 after purchasing an additional 52,357 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,501,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in iRobot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iRobot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in iRobot by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. Citigroup cut their price target on iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

iRobot Stock Down 0.3 %

IRBT stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.14.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.21. iRobot had a negative net margin of 36.24% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. The business had revenue of $236.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.