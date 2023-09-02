iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYGH opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.61. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $84.64.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.