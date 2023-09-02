James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 839.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of James River Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of James River Group by 63.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JRVR opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. James River Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

