Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jamf by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $17.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.47. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.50 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 26,147 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $578,371.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,074.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $44,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 26,147 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $578,371.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,074.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

