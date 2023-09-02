Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

