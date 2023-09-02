Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III Sells 61,157 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) CEO William P. Angrick III sold 61,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,445.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,390,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,052,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

LQDT stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $549.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.77 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,604,000 after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 32.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,115,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 275,768 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

