LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE IPG opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

