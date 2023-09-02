LPL Financial LLC Has $5.09 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG opened at $161.95 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $156.47 and a one year high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.