LPL Financial LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 63,796 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.82. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $19.66.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -66.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

