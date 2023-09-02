LPL Financial LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after buying an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,130,000 after buying an additional 376,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,236,000 after buying an additional 314,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

