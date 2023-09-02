LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Masco by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Masco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $59.72 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

