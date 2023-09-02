LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RACE opened at $308.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.82 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.91.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.36.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

