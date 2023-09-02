LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

TM stock opened at $172.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.25.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. The business had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.98 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

